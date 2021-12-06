LSAT India 2022: LSAC Announces Scholarships Programme; Rs 2 Lakh For The Top Scorer

LSAC Scholarship 2022: As many as 53 merit scholarships, including 3 essay scholarships, will be awarded to the students securing the highest scores in the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2022, announced the Indian subsidiary of the Law School Admission Council (LSAC). As per the official notification, the examination is scheduled to be held in January and May 2022. The LSAC Global Topper Scholarships will be awarded to all India's toppers, who will get Rs 2 lakh. According to the Law School Admission Council, the top 50 LSAT-India scorers will be awarded to the top 50 LSAT-India scorers who want to pursue undergraduate programmes at LSAC Global Law Alliance colleges. Additionally, LSAC will also award the "Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Scholarship" to law aspirants.

LSAT India 2022: LSAC Scholarship

First Topper Rs 2 lakh Second Topper Rs 1 lakh Third Topper Rs 1 Lakh Fourth and fifth-highest scorers Rs 50,000 Sixth to 25th highest scorers Rs 25,000 each 25th - 50th highest scorers Rs 15,000 each

LSAT India 2022: LSAC Scholarship Official Notice

According to an official statement issued by the LSAC, "The Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Scholarship is based on an essay competition. This year’s topic is "The Impact of Social Media: Is it promoting inclusivity or widening the gap?". Students need to write an essay arguing for or against the topic and send in their entry by May 6, 2022, at discoverlawscholarship@lsac.org. The essay competition is applicable only to LSAT—India candidates applying to a full-time, five-year law programme at an LSAC Global Law Alliance College.

"Each essay will be judged based on originality, relevance to topic, comprehensiveness, structure, analysis, understanding, interpretation, and conclusions regarding diversity in the legal profession." The esteemed judges would be drawn from the legal fraternity represented by law practitioners, academia, and policymakers, "it said." This scholarship would provide tuition and boarding/hostel fees for the first year at any LSAC Global Law Alliance college.

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image