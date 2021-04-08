Lucknow Schools, Colleges, Coaching Institutes Shut Till April 15; Night Curfew Till Apr30

In the wake of the ongoing surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Lucknow administration on Wednesday ordered to close all educational institutions except the medical colleges until April 15. The order came on Wednesday night. DM Lucknow tweeted on Wednesday night that all government and non-government schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and other educational institutes except those imparting medical education will be closed till April 15.

In his tweet, the DM said that theory and practical examinations may be conducted in the recognized education institutes with strict adherence to the anti-COVID protocols.

Night curfew in Lucknow

Meanwhile, Lucknow police have also ordered to impose a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am till April 30. DK Thakur, Commissioner of Police ordered the curfew on Wednesday with an aim to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections and decrease the number of Coronavirus cases in the city.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in India

India reported 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, which is said to be the highest daily spike. With the spike, the total number of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785. The nation reported a total of 630 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473. As many as 59,856 people recovered from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. As per the union health ministry report, the cumulative death count has mounted to 1,66,177.