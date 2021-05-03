Lucknow University Admission Process Ends Today, May 3: Check How To Apply @lkouniv.ac.in

Today, May 3, marks the deadline date for the application process for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD Lucknow University admission 2021. Candidates who are seeking Lucknow University admission are advised to visit the official website, of which a direct link is provided below, as soon as possible. The application form can only be submitted via online mode and candidates have time until the end of the day to do so. Here's a tutorial on how to submit the application for Lucknow University Admission 2021.

Lucknow University Admission 2021

How to submit Lucknow University application?

Visit the official website of Lucknow University-- lkouniv.ac.in The Admission tab will be provided on the drop-down menu on the homepage. Click on the course you wish to apply for. A new page will open up where the activity, date of submission and application fees will be mentioned. Click on 'View More Details'. Upon reaching the next page, click on the 'Online Form Submission' link to get started. The candidate will first have to accept the terms and conditions provided on the declaration form before proceeding with the Lucknow University application form. The application form will open up. Enter the personal details instructed on the form and proceed to the login page. The candidate will be asked to provide their registered mobile number as well as their email ID for verification. Upon successful login, the candidate will be able to submit the Lucknow University Application Form. Lastly, the candidate will be required to pay the application fee to complete the formalities. Please make sure to download and take a print out of the application form for future reference.

In the Admission Brochure, the university has mentioned, "Applicants are advised to check all the data they have entered before submitting the application fee. If there is some error they can edit it or start the entire process again. Once they have submitted the application fee the data submitted in the registration page cannot be edited under any circumstances."

Candidates are advised to go through the Admission Brochure for more information regarding the admission process. The uncertain times of the pandemic have made many universities take some important decisions and carry new developments to adjust to the new normal. Hence, candidates are advised to regularly keep tabs on the official website of the varsity for Lucknow University 2021 news.

Image Source: Shutterstock