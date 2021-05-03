Quick links:
Lucknow University Admission Process Ends Today, May 3: Check how to apply @lkouniv.ac.in (Image Source: Shutterstock)
Today, May 3, marks the deadline date for the application process for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD Lucknow University admission 2021. Candidates who are seeking Lucknow University admission are advised to visit the official website, of which a direct link is provided below, as soon as possible. The application form can only be submitted via online mode and candidates have time until the end of the day to do so. Here's a tutorial on how to submit the application for Lucknow University Admission 2021.
In the Admission Brochure, the university has mentioned, "Applicants are advised to check all the data they have entered before submitting the application fee. If there is some error they can edit it or start the entire process again. Once they have submitted the application fee the data submitted in the registration page cannot be edited under any circumstances."
Candidates are advised to go through the Admission Brochure for more information regarding the admission process. The uncertain times of the pandemic have made many universities take some important decisions and carry new developments to adjust to the new normal. Hence, candidates are advised to regularly keep tabs on the official website of the varsity for Lucknow University 2021 news.