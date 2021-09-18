Lucknow University Entrance Exam Result 2021 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

Lucknow University Entrance Exam Result 2021: Lucknow University has released the Entrance Exam Result 2021. The results which have been declared are for various undergraduate courses. The merit list of UG courses released is provisional in nature. Students who had appeared in the entrance examination can check their results and merit list on the official website of the University of Lucknow, lkouniv.ac.in.

The results for BBA, BCA, BJMC and others have been released on Saturday, 18 September 2021. The results include the cut-off marks and scorecards too. It is the entrance exam that was conducted for various Under Graduate courses in August 2021. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam will be called for counselling and document verification round. Candidates can check the steps to download scorecards here. The direct link to scorecards has also been mentioned below.

Lucknow University Entrance Exam Result 2021: Steps to check

Candidates who took the examination should visit the official website of Lucknow University, lkouniv.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for pop up window and click on 'UG Courses 2021 Provisional Merit List

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to select the preferred courses

The merit list will be displayed on the screen, download the same and take its printout

Candidates can check their results by searching their name and roll number

Here is the direct link to check the results

Candidates are hereby informed that if the documents are not found valid during the verification then the University has all the rights to cancel their selection. Candidates who due to any reason didn't fill their class inter marks on the University of Lucknow portal have been allotted rank on the basis of UGET and class matric marks. Those who have submitted their claim for benefit of reservation will have to produce original relevant documents. This has to be done when candidates will be asked to report to the allotted institution. For more information, candidates should visit the official website mentioned above.