Lucknow University To Reopen For BCA First Semester Students Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Lucknow University is scheduled to reopen for physical classes from Monday, October 25, 2021. It should be noted that at first students pursuing Bachelor of Computer Applications or BCA First semester for the session 2021-22 will be called to college. The college will be reopened on the condition that it is mandatory to follow COVID-19 protocols on the premises.

Students, teachers as well as staff members must wear masks, maintain social distance and carry sanitizers with them. For information, candidates can visit the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in.

The official notice that informs about the reopening states that students should have 75% attendance. It reads, "75% attendance is compulsory for appearing in the mid-semester tests and as well as end semester exams." Gradually many schools, colleges, and Universities are reopening as COVID-19 cases are declining.

Here is the direct link to view Lucknow University's reopening notification.

UP Schools reopening update

When it comes to schools, Uttar Pradesh reopened schools for offline classes for classes 9 to 12 from August 16, 2021. Few colleges were also allowed to reopen from September 1, 2021. In a recent development, the Lucknow University will reopen on Oct 25, 2021

Lucknow University extended deadline to apply for hostel allotment

The deadline to apply for hostel allotment for the Undergraduate courses has been extended. Now candidates should make sure to apply for hostel allotment till October 25, 2021. For more details on hostel fee structure, candidates can visit the official website, lkouniv.ac.in

As the vaccination drive is in full swing, it is being expected that physical classes will resume with full strength in the coming month that is November 2021. Meanwhile, earlier this week on October 21, India achieved the mark of 100 crore vaccination doses. It has been achieved nearly after nine months post-launch of one of the world’s biggest vaccination drives.