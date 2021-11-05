M Sangavi, 1st Girl From Malasar Tribe To Pass Class 12, Aces NEET & Hopes To Pursue MBBS

A 20-year-old girl belonging to a Scheduled Tribe (ST) hailing from the Coimbatore district has qualified for the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET). M Sangavi scored 202 marks out of 720 marks and cleared the NEET 2021 examination, and she now aims to get a seat in a government medical college. Last year, the 20-year-old lost her father and now lives with her mother, who is partially blind.

Sangavi, who belongs to the Malasar tribal community, has become the first girl to complete class 12 in her village in 2018 and has become the first to clear NEET in her tribal settlement. Currently, Sangavi is residing near the Rottigounden Pudur in Madukkarai taluk. The 20-year-old made headlines in 2020 for her struggle to obtain the community certificates, which were first delayed and later given after the District Collector intervened.

M Sangavi, the first girl from the Malasar tribe to pass class 12

While speaking to the Times of India, Sangavi expressed that her father's sudden demise was a great loss for her. But she decided to do something in remembrance of her father, and this loss became a motivation for her to pass the NEET exam. "I nurtured the dream of becoming a doctor to help my village people as I have seen their pain and helplessness when they are afflicted by diseases. I am happy that I didn't let my village down and cleared NEET. I wish I could secure a seat in a government medical college and get support from the government, "she added.

The cut-off percentage for candidates belonging to ST/SC candidates ranges between 108 and 137 marks. Having scored above the cut-off marks, Sangavi has shown that she has achieved remarkable success. However, her trouble is not over yet. The 20-year-old is still seeking financial help from the state government to pursue an MBBS course.

Image: Sourced