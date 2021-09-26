Madhya Pradesh College Admission Counselling List Released; Check Direct Link, Details

Department of Higher Education Government of Madhya Pradesh has released the MP college admission counselling list. The list is for admission in the first year of graduation. Interested and eligible candidates can log in using credentials to participate in the admission process on the website: https://epravesh.mponline.gov.in/

Department of Higher Education Government of MP tweeted, “The list of college-level counselling for admission in the first year of graduation has been released. After seeing the merit list issued by the colleges on their login id, students can get admission in the college by depositing the fees online”. The department also mentioned that the colleges would release the list of vacant seats daily at 12 noon and the deadline to submit the fee will be up to 11 am. The department further tweeted, "The same process is being ensured for postgraduate applicants as well. This process of CLC phase will continue till 30 September 2021."

स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष में प्रवेश हेतु महाविद्यालय स्तर की काउंसिलिंग की सूची जारी कर दी गई है।



महाविद्यालयों द्वारा जारी मेरिट सूची को विद्यार्थी अपनी लॉगिन आईडी पर देखकर मन चाहे महाविद्यालय में ऑनलाइन शुल्क जमा कर प्रवेश प्राप्त कर सकते है।@DrMohanYadav51 pic.twitter.com/H9PeUPUAZY — Higher Education Department, MP (@highereduminmp) September 26, 2021

स्नातकोत्तर के आवेदकों के लिए भी यही प्रक्रिया सुनिश्चित कर संचालित की जा रही है ।

सीएलसी चरण की यह प्रक्रिया 30 सितंबर 2021 तक सतत संचालित रहेगी — Higher Education Department, MP (@highereduminmp) September 26, 2021

NEP 2020 to be considered

The state government has decided to conduct college admissions following the New Education Policy from this academic year. The Policy was released last year in 2020. Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to include 79 subjects in the list of UG courses.

The first round of registration for Madhya Pradesh began on August 20 and ended on August 25, 2021. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details. All the information related to CTET 2021 registration as well as counselling is available on this website epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

Image: Shutterstock