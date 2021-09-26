Last Updated:

Madhya Pradesh College Admission Counselling List Released; Check Direct Link, Details

Department of Higher Education Government of Madhya Pradesh has released the college-level counselling list for admission to the first year.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Madhya Pradesh

Image: Shutterstock


Department of Higher Education Government of Madhya Pradesh has released the MP college admission counselling list. The list is for admission in the first year of graduation. Interested and eligible candidates can log in using credentials to participate in the admission process on the website: https://epravesh.mponline.gov.in/

Department of Higher Education Government of MP tweeted, “The list of college-level counselling for admission in the first year of graduation has been released. After seeing the merit list issued by the colleges on their login id, students can get admission in the college by depositing the fees online”. The department also mentioned that the colleges would release the list of vacant seats daily at 12 noon and the deadline to submit the fee will be up to 11 am. The department further tweeted, "The same process is being ensured for postgraduate applicants as well. This process of CLC phase will continue till 30 September 2021."

NEP 2020 to be considered

The state government has decided to conduct college admissions following the New Education Policy from this academic year. The Policy was released last year in 2020. Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to include 79 subjects in the list of UG courses. 

READ | Madhya Pradesh to start doorstep delivery of ration for tribal blocks: CM Shivraj Singh

The first round of registration for Madhya Pradesh began on August 20 and ended on August 25, 2021. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details. All the information related to CTET 2021 registration as well as counselling is available on this website epravesh.mponline.gov.in. 

READ | Madhya Pradesh: IMC official suspends employees for throwing Ganesha idols into water body

Image: Shutterstock

READ | Madhya Pradesh sees 12 new COVID-19 cases
READ | Madhya Pradesh: Memorial built to honour '65 Indo-Pak martyr Captain Raman Bakshi
READ | Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police recover state property worth 1000 crores from land mafia
Tags: Madhya Pradesh, MP college admission, Madhya Pradesh college admission
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND