Madhya Pradesh Govt Includes Ramayana, Mahabharata In Engineering Syllabus; Netizens React

In what may be seen as yet another attempt to inculcate Indian culture in youth, the Madhya Pradesh Government on Monday announced its decision to include the epics of Mahabharata and Ramayana in the Engineering syllabus in the state. Talking to reporters, the Minister of Higher Education of the state, Mohan Yadav asserted that there was nothing wrong with this decision.

Explaining the decision, Mohan said, "Whoever wants to learn about Lord Ram's character and contemporary works can do so in engineering courses," and added," These were steps being taken within the purview of the new National Education Policy." The Higher Education Minister further said," Teachers of our study board have prepared the syllabus under the NEP 2020... If we can bring our glorious history forward, no one should have any issue with it.”

Twitter has mixed reaction

Soon after the announcement was made, Twitter was buzzing with reactions. While some hailed the decision of the education board, opining that this would encourage the youth of the country to read Mahabharata and Ramayana, others questioned how reading the two epics will help engineers in their careers. There were also a few who opined that reading books should be a matter of choice, and should not be imposed by force.

We had exams on Ramayana and Mahabharata in our high schools. Because of that I read both of them. Book were called "Eleyara Ramayana", and Mahabharata. — Heisenberg (@Heisenberg369) September 13, 2021

I, being a graduate from NIT Trichy didn't have to apply anything that I learned in college. But if Ramayana and Mahabharata has the secrets hidden on how to make intergalactic pushpakviman sure y not. Lets mop up Article 28 of our constitution under swach bharat mission. — Navneet Krishnan (@navnikrishnan) September 13, 2021

An excellent endeavour.If we're taught the primary messages of the Vedas,Upanishads,Ramayana,Mahabharata,writings of stalwarts like Swami Vivekananda & Shri Aurobindo,& the true history of both our golden achievements & our persecution etc.properly,it would go a long way in https://t.co/oCd5XqILVN — Moumanti Podder (@Busybee_mou) September 13, 2021

Ramayana, Mahabharata,Ramasaritas are learning in 8 to12 standard and Art and science degree and not nesasary in Engineering degree. — Velumani K (@VelumaniK11) September 13, 2021

Adding in sylabus ?? Are you in nuts? Reading Ramayana and Mahabharata is always great to learn but it should be by choice not by force. — Kaushik D (@KaushikD20) September 13, 2021

Madhya Pradesh is one of the first states trying to incorporate NEP in the school as well as the college curriculum. The NEP, which was introduced by the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan last month 'aims to transform' the education system in the country at all stages.