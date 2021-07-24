Madhya Pradesh Govt To Open Schools For Classes 11, 12 With 50% Attendance; Issues SOP

An official from the Madhya Pradesh government said on Saturday, July 24, that the state government has published a standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening schools for Classes 11 and 12 with 50% attendance beginning July 26. Physical classes for students in Classes 9 and 10 standard classes will resume once a week beginning August 5, according to an SOP released on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh opens schools

For students in Classes 11 and 12, classes will be offered twice a week, with virtual sessions running concurrently, he said. Children in Class 11 will go to school on Tuesdays and Fridays, while students in Class 12 will go to school on Mondays and Thursdays, he said. Students in Classes 9 and 10 will attend school on Saturdays, while those in Class 10 will attend on Wednesdays, according to the official.

To avoid the transmission of the virus, student gatherings such as morning assemblies and swimming sessions are not allowed. Apart from that, the state government has directed schools to take a number of steps, including administering COVID-19 assessments to students and teachers. Schools are reopening at a time when the number of Coronavirus cases in the state is on the decline. On Friday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 11 infections but no deaths.

MP govt issues SOP for reopening of schools

Meanwhile, from July 26 to 31, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains has ordered district collectors and chief medical and health officers to vaccinate teachers and non-teaching staff at schools and colleges under the Department of Higher Education and School Education, according to an official.

He stated that a vaccination campaign will be held on a certain date from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by picking institutions with facilities in the district headquarters and development blocks. The first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be given to teachers and employees of all government and non-government universities and schools, including those run by the Tribal Welfare Department, according to the official.

(With inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI