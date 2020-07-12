MP Govt Launches ‘Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya' Scheme To Promote School-like Learning At Home

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the education sector and the academic year of the students with schools and other educational institutions being shut, the Madhya Pradesh government has come up with an initiative of 'Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya Scheme' in an attempt to facilitate learning among public school children.

The 'Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya Scheme' has been started with an aim to provide a school-like environment at home through digital means. Since the launch of the scheme, teachers and staffers of the schools have been delivering books and study material to the children and have been stating that the scheme is being received well by the students and parents alike.

The children are said to study from 10 AM to 1 PM while an hour between 4 PM and 5 PM is set aside for sports, whereas evening 7 PM to 8 PM is dedicated to moral stories. The parents have been directed not to give any household chores to children during the assigned timings by the schools.

UP Board reduces school curriculum

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reduce the syllabus of the state's education board like the CBSE board to ease the burden on the students as the studies have been hampered due to the pandemic. This comes after the CBSE board decision to rationalise up to 30 per cent of the syllabus during the 2020-21 academic session.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notified the new syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the 2020-21 academic session on July 8 after rationalising up to 30 per cent of the curriculum. This means that the CBSE board has deleted certain chapters from each subject of Class 9 to Class 12.

Taking to Twitter, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced, "Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalise syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concepts."

