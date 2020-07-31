Madhya Pradesh Schools To Remain Closed Till Aug 31 Amid COVID-19

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the government of Madhya Pradesh has ordered all schools in the state to remain closed till August 31. This order comes as the state recorded 723 new cases on July 31, taking the total to 21657. In addendum, a total of 857 people have died.

'No names removed'

Speaking about the order, which applies both to government and private schools, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that the schools should not charge anything from students accepted for tuition fees. In addition, he also promised to make sure the child’s name is not out of rolls if the fees are not paid.

“Education department will ensure that if the parents are not able to pay the fees of their child, their name is not removed from the school under any circumstances,” Chouhan told ANI.

Read: Punjab Govt Schools Not To Charge Admission, Tuition Fee For 2020-21 Academic Session: CM

Read: Record 917 New Coronavirus Cases In Madhya Pradesh, 14 Deaths

Meanwhile, the Punjab government, recently announced that government schools in the state will not charge any admission, re-admission and tuition fee for the academic session 2020-21. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh made the announcement during the edition of #AskCaptain where he also announced a cash prize of Rs 5,100 each to 335 students who have scored over 98 per cent in Class XII. The chief minister also said the state government had already moved the court with regards to the fees charged by the private schools. "And for government schools, no fee would be charged at all for the full year," the Chief Minister said.

Read: Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silawat, Wife Test Positive For COVID-19

Read: Madhya Pradesh Class XII Exams: Girls Outshine Boys In Pass Percentage

(With inputs from agencies)