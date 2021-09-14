Last Updated:

Madhya Pradesh Schools To Reopen From Sept 20 For Classes 1-5, 10,11 & 12

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday received a nod to reopen the schools from September 20, 2021.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
MP school reopening

Image: PTI/Representative


As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday received a nod to reopen the schools from September 20, 2021. This latest announcement was made by the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh. As per the orders, classes 1 to 5 and 11 can begin at 50 per cent capacity from September 20, however, classes 8, 10 and 12 can resume offline teaching with 100 per cent capacity. 

MP School reopening for classes 1 to 5, 10,11,12

While informing that MP schools will reopen following all COVID-19 safety protocols, the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh said that the consent of the District Disaster Management Committee will be taken on the proposal to open the schools/ hostels/ residential schools operated under the district.

Besides reopening of schools in the state, Madhya Pradesh has also allowed residential schools to function as well. These residential schools have been allowed to reopen from September 20 and SOPs have to be made to make sure everyone is safe.

READ | Madhya Pradesh forms 'General Category Commission' for development of general class

Despite the MP government's decision to reopen the school, attendance is still not compulsory. Online classes will continue. The official order even informs that the consent of the District Disaster Management Committee has to be taken on the proposal to open the schools/hostels/residential schools, operational under the district. 

READ | Madhya Pradesh HC sentences duo to death for raping minor, leaving her in vegetative state

COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has so far recorded over 7,92,353 positive cases, out of which, 7,81,705 have successfully recovered and 10,517 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 12 new cases, 19 fresh recoveries and 0 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 131.

READ | Madhya Pradesh govt includes Ramayana, Mahabharata in engineering syllabus; netizens react

Image: PTI/Representative Image

READ | Madhya Pradesh to administer COVID jabs to 32 lakh people on PM Modi's b'day
READ | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces recruitment for 1 lakh jobs
Tags: Madhya Pradesh Schools, Madhya Pradesh Schools Opening, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND