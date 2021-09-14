Madhya Pradesh Schools To Reopen From Sept 20 For Classes 1-5, 10,11 & 12

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday received a nod to reopen the schools from September 20, 2021. This latest announcement was made by the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh. As per the orders, classes 1 to 5 and 11 can begin at 50 per cent capacity from September 20, however, classes 8, 10 and 12 can resume offline teaching with 100 per cent capacity.

MP School reopening for classes 1 to 5, 10,11,12

While informing that MP schools will reopen following all COVID-19 safety protocols, the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh said that the consent of the District Disaster Management Committee will be taken on the proposal to open the schools/ hostels/ residential schools operated under the district.

चलो एक बार फिर स्कूल चलें...



20 सितंबर 2021 से शालाओं में होगी पढ़ाई



आपके लिए यह जानना भी जरूरी है:



- जिला अंतर्गत संचालित स्कूलों/छात्रावासों/आवासीय विद्यालयों को खोले जाने के प्रस्ताव पर जिला आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की सहमति ली जाएगी pic.twitter.com/5kCeJsYUjM — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) September 14, 2021

Besides reopening of schools in the state, Madhya Pradesh has also allowed residential schools to function as well. These residential schools have been allowed to reopen from September 20 and SOPs have to be made to make sure everyone is safe.

Despite the MP government's decision to reopen the school, attendance is still not compulsory. Online classes will continue. The official order even informs that the consent of the District Disaster Management Committee has to be taken on the proposal to open the schools/hostels/residential schools, operational under the district.

COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has so far recorded over 7,92,353 positive cases, out of which, 7,81,705 have successfully recovered and 10,517 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 12 new cases, 19 fresh recoveries and 0 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 131.

Image: PTI/Representative Image