Madhya Pradesh UG Admissions 2021: 2nd Round Of Registration Begins; Click Here To Apply

Madhya Pradesh UG Admissions: Those students who have passed the class 12 examination from the Madhya Pradesh board, can now apply for higher courses, as the Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has reopened the registration window for Madhya Pradesh UG Admissions 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website or epravesh.mponlin.gov.in. The application procedure for the second round of registration began on August 28 and will end on September 3, 2021.
The first round of registration for Madhya Pradesh began on August 20 and ended on August 25. Around 4 lakh candidates had registered for UG admission in the first round. Candidates can apply for the MP UG Admissions by clicking on the direct link given here - Madhya Pradesh UG Second Round Registration
Madhya Pradesh UG second-round registration: The verification process for the UG courses will start on August 29 and end on September 5. After applying for UG admission, candidates will receive their allotment letters by September 10, and the date of application fee submission is between September 10 and 14. From this year, college admissions in the state will be conducted under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The state government has included a total of 79 subjects in the list of UG courses that will be taught in colleges to undergraduate students.