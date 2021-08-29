Madhya Pradesh UG Admissions 2021: 2nd Round Of Registration Begins; Click Here To Apply

Madhya Pradesh UG Admissions: Those students who have passed the class 12 examination from the Madhya Pradesh board, can now apply for higher courses, as the Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has reopened the registration window for Madhya Pradesh UG Admissions 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website or epravesh.mponlin.gov.in. The application procedure for the second round of registration began on August 28 and will end on September 3, 2021.

Madhya Pradesh UG Admissions 2021: MP 2nd round Registration | Here's how to apply

STEP 1: To apply for UG admission, the candidates need to apply on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Portal, i.e. epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

STEP 2: Now click on the 'Undergraduate' option available on the homepage.

STEP 3: Now create a user ID and fill out the application form.

STEP 4: Now, the candidates need to pay the application fee and submit it.

Madhya Pradesh UG registration | Direct Link | More details

The first round of registration for Madhya Pradesh began on August 20 and ended on August 25. Around 4 lakh candidates had registered for UG admission in the first round. Candidates can apply for the MP UG Admissions by clicking on the direct link given here - Madhya Pradesh UG Second Round Registration

Madhya Pradesh UG second round registration | Document verification

Madhya Pradesh UG second-round registration: The verification process for the UG courses will start on August 29 and end on September 5. After applying for UG admission, candidates will receive their allotment letters by September 10, and the date of application fee submission is between September 10 and 14. From this year, college admissions in the state will be conducted under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The state government has included a total of 79 subjects in the list of UG courses that will be taught in colleges to undergraduate students.



IMAGE: PTI