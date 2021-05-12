Madhya Pradesh University Exams: Application Date For UG And PG Forms Extended To May 31

The Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh has decided to extend the application date for exam forms for the UG and PG courses. The announcement of this news was made by the Higher Education Department of Madhya Pradesh on Twitter. The extension of the application date for the examination forms has been done due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. Read on for more details about Madhya Pradesh University exams and application dates for the UG and PG forms.

Madhya Pradesh Application Deadline for UG and PG forms extended

The Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh has decided to extend the application date for the UG and PG courses for candidates applying to colleges. The new date for submission of application without a fine has been extended to May 31, 2021. The notice was released by the official Twitter page of the Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh. The notification appears in Hindi, so here is a translation for the same.

'Many students have been unable to fill and submit their UG and PG application forms for applying for courses, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As per a new order issued by the Madhya Pradesh government, the date for submitting the application has been extended. Students can now fill and submit the application form for PG and UG courses till May 31, without any late fees.'

उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 ने बताया कि, कोरोना काल होने के कारण कई स्नातक और स्नातकोत्तर के छात्र अपना परीक्षा फार्म नहीं भर पाये हैं। विभाग द्वारा जारी आदेशानुसार अब बिना किसी विलंब शुल्क के छात्र 31 मई तक परीक्षा फार्म भर कर परीक्षा में सम्मिलित हो सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/pHEU2yzjCS — Higher Education Department, MP (@highereduminmp) May 12, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Univerisity Exams

Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exams for the UG and PG courses in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in June and July. The exams will be conducted in an open-bok test format, as announced by the Department of Higher Education. As for the UG final year and PG final year, the exams will be held in the month of June, whereas the results will be announced in the month of July, as the Department of Higher Education had announced. As for the first year UG exams and second semester PG exams, they will be conducted in July and the results will be declared in August. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the relevant college/state university websites for updates on Madhya Pradesh University exams.

