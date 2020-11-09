MAH B.Ed Result 2020 To Be Announced Today On Cetcell.mahacet.org

Quick links:
The MAH B.Ed result 2020 will be announced today by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today. The MAH B.Ed result date 2020 is November 9, 2020, in the evening time. All the candidates can head to cetcell.mahacet.org to check the B.Ed result 2020 once it is announced. The B.Ed 2020 result is released online for the candidates who have qualified the entrance test. Read on to know more details:
Read | MHT CET 2020 admit card for PCB is out at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in for download
According to the official website of MAHACET, after the release of the scorecard, the provisional merit list releases. The merit list displays the total score, percentile of the candidates and etc. All the candidates who will get shortlisted are required to appear for counselling. Here’s how to check the MAH B.Ed entrance result 2020 once it's announced:
Read | MHT CET 2020 Exam: Revised schedule and admit card details out at ‘cetcell.mahacet.org’
Read | NEET counselling result 2020: Round 1 seat allotment result declared today
After the declaration of the result, all the qualified candidates need to appear for counselling. A Centralized Admission Process (CAP) is conducted for the counselling of the fresh candidates. The counselling process consists of the following.
Read | NEET counselling result 2020: Round 1 seat allotment result to be announced today!