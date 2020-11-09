MAH B.Ed Result 2020 To Be Announced Today On Cetcell.mahacet.org

The MAH B.Ed result 2020 will be announced today by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today. The MAH B.Ed result date 2020 is November 9, 2020, in the evening time. All the candidates can head to cetcell.mahacet.org to check the B.Ed result 2020 once it is announced. The B.Ed 2020 result is released online for the candidates who have qualified the entrance test. Read on to know more details:

Read | MHT CET 2020 admit card for PCB is out at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in for download

Mah B.Ed Result 2020

According to the official website of MAHACET, after the release of the scorecard, the provisional merit list releases. The merit list displays the total score, percentile of the candidates and etc. All the candidates who will get shortlisted are required to appear for counselling. Here’s how to check the MAH B.Ed entrance result 2020 once it's announced:

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

On the website, candidates will be able to find an activated link for MAH B.Ed result 2020.

Once you click on the link a new page will load, asking you to key in your credentials such as admit card number and etc.

Once the candidate clicks on submit, a new page will load, with the MAH B.Ed entrance result 2020.

The result will be available for download in PDF format.

Read | MHT CET 2020 Exam: Revised schedule and admit card details out at ‘cetcell.mahacet.org’

How is the MAH B.Ed 2020 result compiled?

According to the official website, firstly, the raw scores are calculated.

Since the exam is conducted on multiple days, the percentile scores are also calculated.

Here is the calculation process

Number of questions answered correctly by the candidates in each objective test

The corrected scores obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the difficulty level if the tests have been conducted in different sessions to calculate the final equated score.

The scores so garnered by the candidates in any test are equated to the base form by considering the distribution of scores.

Read | NEET counselling result 2020: Round 1 seat allotment result declared today

What happens after MAH B.Ed CET 2020 Result?

After the declaration of the result, all the qualified candidates need to appear for counselling. A Centralized Admission Process (CAP) is conducted for the counselling of the fresh candidates. The counselling process consists of the following.

Filling of the registration form

Document verification of facilitation centre

Display of merit lists

Filling of the option form

Check the seat allotment

Download the seat allotment letter

Report at the college for further admission process

Read | NEET counselling result 2020: Round 1 seat allotment result to be announced today!