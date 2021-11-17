MAH CET 2021 Counselling Registration Deadline Extended; Check New Dates Here

MHTCET Couselling 2021: The Maharashtra State Cell has postponed the last date of counselling registration for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2021. Meanwhile, the board's centralised admission process (CAP) for various courses is going on.

The decision to extend the Maharashtra CET registration was taken as the admission process was affected due to the internet shutdown in Amravati.

MAH CET Counselling Registration | Official Notice

According to the latest revised dates sheet of counselling released by the state cell, the MHT CET Counselling's last date is November 18, and the registration forms for M. Arch, M. Pharmacy, and ME. The M Tech programme will conclude on November 20, and counselling for SP, BE, and B Tech courses will end on November 21. Registration for courses like MCA, MBA, and MMS will end on November 22, and B Pharmacy registration will end on November 23, 2018.

According to an official notice issued by the Maharashtra Higher Education and Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant,

"For the academic year 2021-22, centralised admission of three professional degree courses from the state CET class under the Department of Higher Education: BA/BAC, B.Ed Integrated 4 year course, Law 5 year integrated course, and B.Ed-M.Ed integrated 3-year course."

Online application acceptance will start on November 17 (11 am). The syllabus can be found on the CET website at http://mahacet.org.

MAH CET Counselling 2021: Documents Required

Candidates need to carry the following documents (originals) along with photocopies of them. 10th and 12th mark sheets and certificates Graduation degree mark-sheet MAH-CET MBA 2021 scorecard A school leaving certificate A valid photo ID is required. Caste certificate

