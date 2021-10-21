MAH CET Result 2021 For BHMCT, B.Planning Released; See How To Check & More

MAH CET Result 2021: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test has released the results for Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) and Bachelor of Planning today, October 21, 2021. All those students who participated in the examination held on October 8, 2021, can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official website of Maharashtra CET- cetcell.mahacet.org. Notably, the consolidated list of selected students is also available on the official page.

To check the scorecard, candidates need to enter their application number and DOB. This year, Dhumal Anand Vijayabhinandan and Trishala Ramesh Malge have topped the list by gaining a position at 1st and 2nd place with 79 marks and 100 percentile. To check the examination result, candidates can follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

MAH CET Result 2021: Here's how to download BHMCT & B.Planning scorecards

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, cetcell.mahacet.org.

STEP 2: Go to the ‘Result’ section available on the homepage and select ‘MAH-BHMCT/B.Planning CET 2021’.

STEP 3: Alternatively, click on the direct link here-MAH CET Result 2021 of BHMCT and B.Planning.

STEP 4: Enter the application number and date of birth to log in.

STEP 5: Check and download the scorecard and also take a printout for any future reference.

MAH CET Result 2021: Counselling & other details

Since the results are out, the date for the counselling is likely to be released sometime soon by the state CET cell. Candidates who want to participate in the MAH CET 2021 Counseling process will have to register for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), which will start tomorrow October 22. It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

