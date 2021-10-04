MAH LLB CET 2021 Admit Card 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link, Exam Pattern & More

Maharashtra LLB CET Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell, has released the MHT CET LLB Admit Card 2021 for the LLB Entrance test, which is scheduled to be held on October 8, 2021. Candidates can download the MAH LLB CET Admit Card 2021 by visiting the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. After qualifying in the MAH LLB CET 2021 candidates will be eligible to take admission in the 5 years LLB course across the state in government-affiliated universities and private institutes.

The admit card for MAH LLB 3 year course has already been released by the exam conducting authority. The examination of the 3 years MAH LLB course will be held on October 4 and 5. Meanwhile, Candidates can download the admit by using the direct link given here - Maharashtra LLB CET Admit Card 2021

MAH CET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

STEP 1: To download MAHLLB CET Admit Card 2021 visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the option " MAH LLB 5-year CET 2021 " link

" link STEP 3: Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth.

STEP 4: Next, select the " Login " button.

" button. STEP 5: Your MHT CET Hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Download and take a printout of the MAH LLB 5 year CET admit card 2021 for future use.

MAH LLB CET Admit Card 2021: Exam Pattern | More details

The MAH LLB Entrance Test will be of 150 marks including questions from General Knowledge, English, Current Affairs, Legal Aptitude, and Legal Reasoning. The question paper will also consist of questions from Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Analytical Reasoning. Meanwhile, candidates can also visit the MAH LLB CET Syllabus before sitting in the examination. The two-hour exam will not carry any negative marking and will be conducted both in English and Marathi language.

Image: Unsplash