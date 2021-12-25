Maha faculty development academy to be inaugurated in Pune

Pune, Dec 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy will be inaugurated in Pune on Saturday, a district administration official said.

The only state government institution in the country for faculty development will be launched virtually by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, among others will be present at the event, the official said on Friday.

"The institute, located in Model Colony here in Pune, has been set up with an aim to impart high-quality vocational education to teachers coming under the Department of Higher and Technical Education in the state as well as all the elements related to higher education throughout their tenure," said a statement issued by the district administration.

More than 50 thousand teachers and related persons will be trained by this institution, with the focus being on creating a new curriculum according to availability of employment, creating a network of teachers who have done remarkable work in the field of education, conducting continuous experiments for capacity building, rational thinking based on science as well as diverse and inclusive education.

The institute has entered into agreements with Indian Institute of Science, Education, and Research (IISER) and Initiative of Change at Panchgani, it added. PTI SPK BNM BNM BNM

