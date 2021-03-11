Maha Govt Postpones MPSC Exam Due To COVID-19 Surge; MNS, BJP Protest Against Decision

As the number of COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra continues to surge, the State government on Thursday, postponed the preliminary exam of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), just three days before it was supposed to be conducted. Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son, Amit Thackeray, called on the State government to review its decision as the delay had led to protests across the State. Sharing images of MPSC aspirants' mass gatherings in Pune, the MNS leader remarked that millions of students preparing for the civil exam are outraged by the decision to postpone it just three days before the scheduled day.

Pertinently, this is the second time the preliminary exam which was supposed to be conducted on March 14, has been postponed. Earlier, the exam was slated to be held in April last year, however, it had to be delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The MPSC conducts recruitment examinations for Group A, B and C posts, among others, in the State administration. The State relief and rehabilitation department issued a circular in this regard and said it was reviewing the situation in various parts of the State.

"If the dissatisfaction of these students comes out in the form of intense agitation tomorrow, who will take the responsibility? I urge the state government to reverse its decision respecting the sentiments of the students and to hold the examination on the scheduled day i.e. March 14," MNS' Amit Thackeray wrote in a Facebook post. READ | Maharashtra: Vaccination centres given nod to operate 24x7

Echoing similar views, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also called for the cancellation of the decision to delay the exam further. Taking to Twitter, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly wrote that those who have been preparing for MPSC are suffering from financial and mental strain. Moreover, BJP's Manoj Kotak lashed out at the MVA government in Maharashtra for 'jeopardizing' the career of students by postponing the exam. Calling out the state government, the BJP MP remarked, "High time MVA stops taking youth for granted."