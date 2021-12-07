Maha Health Dept exam paper leak: five more arrested

Pune, Dec 7 (PTI) Pune cyber police has arrested five more people including a chief administrative officer from Latur in connection with an alleged paper leak during the Maharashtra Health Department's recruitment examination.

It took the number of arrested persons in the case to eleven, a police official said on Tuesday.

An examination for grade C and D employees recruitment was to take place on October 30, however, the question paper got leaked.

During the probe, police first arrested Vijay Murhade and Anil Gaikwad from Jalna district. It led to the arrest of Babaji Mundhe, Suresh Jagtap, Sandip Bhitekar and Prakash Misal, a sailor working at the naval dockyard.

"During sustained interrogation, the names of five more accused surfaced, including Prashant Badgire, a chief administrative officer in the health department posted at Latur," said the police official.

The other four arrested accused included Dr Sandip Jogdand, a medical officer attached to the mental hospital at Ambajogai in Beed district.

Badgire allegedly supplied a leaked paper and took Rs 10 lakh from Dr Jogdand and Rs 5 lakh from another accused, Sham Mhaske, who is peon at a hospital in Ambajogai, the official said.

Rajendra Sanap, clerk, rural hospital, Osamanabad and Uddhav Nagargoje, a primary teacher from Beed were also arrested for alleged involvement in the racket.

"We are investigating how Badgire obtained the question paper," the official said. PTI SPK KRK KRK

