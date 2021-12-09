Maha: Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 To 7 In Nashik City From Dec 13

Schools for Classes 1 to 7 in Maharashtra's Nashik city, which were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen from December 13, an official said on Thursday.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had earlier decided not to start schools Classes 1 to 7 in its jurisdiction on December 1 in view of the possible threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

As per an official release, there are 1,85,279 students in Classes 1 to 7 in 504 schools in the NMC area and at least 60 per cent of parents have given their consent to resume physical classes.

Earlier in September, schools reopened for Classes 5 to 8 in rural areas and Classes 8 to 11 in urban areas.

