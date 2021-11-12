Maharashtra Board Begins Exam Fee Refund Process; Here's Direct Link To Fill Form

Maharashtra Board Exam Fee Refund: In view of the cancellation of examinations caused by the COVID pandemic, the Maharashtra Education Board has started a fee refund procedure for students of classes 10 and 12 for board exams in February and March 2021. The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is partially refunding the exam fee and the process began today, November 12, 2021. According to the education board, this academic season, lakhs of students paid fees for board examinations and they will receive a partial refund for which the pupils need to get themselves registered on the board’s portal, where they will be provided with a link.

The board exams for classes 10 and 12 are usually held in February and March, but the examinations were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the examination was canceled, the demand for a refund has been strongly raised by parents and students. This move came after a Bombay high court directed the education board to do so and after activists questioned the return of the 150 crores charged by nearly 34 lakh SSC and HSC students.

Maharashtra Board Fee Refund 2021: Official Notice

According to the official notice issued by MSBSHSE, "Both the SSC and HSC exams were scrapped this year due to increasing COVID-19 cases. Following the Bombay HC order, the state board has decided to refund the exam fee amount to the respective students".

Maharashtra board exam fee refund: Important points for students

The board also instructed the students to log on to - mahasscboard

and fill in the information of individual students on the provided links on the website

The form filling option will start from November 12.

Here is the direct link to fill the Maharashtra board fee refund form 2021 (CLICK HERE)

Image: PTI