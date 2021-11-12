Last Updated:

Maharashtra Board Begins Exam Fee Refund Process; Here's Direct Link To Fill Form

Maharashtra Board has started a fee refund procedure for students of classes 10 and 12 for board exams in February and March 2021. Here's direct link.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Maharashtra board, MSBSHSE

Image: PTI


Maharashtra Board Exam Fee Refund: In view of the cancellation of examinations caused by the COVID pandemic, the Maharashtra Education Board has started a fee refund procedure for students of classes 10 and 12 for board exams in February and March 2021. The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is partially refunding the exam fee and the process began today, November 12, 2021. According to the education board, this academic season, lakhs of students paid fees for board examinations and they will receive a partial refund for which the pupils need to get themselves registered on the board’s portal, where they will be provided with a link. 

The board exams for classes 10 and 12 are usually held in February and March, but the examinations were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the examination was canceled, the demand for a refund has been strongly raised by parents and students. This move came after a Bombay high court directed the education board to do so and after activists questioned the return of the 150 crores charged by nearly 34 lakh SSC and HSC students.

Maharashtra Board Fee Refund 2021: Official Notice 

According to the official notice issued by MSBSHSE, "Both the SSC and HSC exams were scrapped this year due to increasing COVID-19 cases. Following the Bombay HC order, the state board has decided to refund the exam fee amount to the respective students".

Maharashtra board exam fee refund: Important points for students

  • The board also instructed the students to log on to - mahasscboard
  •  and fill in the information of individual students on the provided links on the website
  • The form filling option will start from November 12.
  • Here is the direct link to fill the Maharashtra board fee refund form 2021 (CLICK HERE)

Image: PTI

READ | Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi meets 7 NSAs, Maharashtra govt lauds Nawab Malik & more
READ | Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: Class 10th, 12th form filling process begins today
READ | REET Result 2021: RBSE releases grievance forms for Teachers' exam; Check How to Submit
READ | SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: Mock test link activated at ssc.nic.in
READ | UP Board changes class 9th exam pattern; 30% of questions will be in MCQ format
Tags: Maharashtra board, Maharashtra, MSBSHSE
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND