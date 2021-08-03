Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2021: Websites And Direct Link To Check Your Score

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Maharashtra Board has declared the class 12th results of the year 2021. The results have been uploaded on the official websites and are available to download now. A list of websites and a direct link to check the results are given below with instructions to check.
Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday shared the result announcement information on Twitter. She tweeted, " 𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4 pm. Best of luck to all students. #HSC #results #InternalAssessment @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse".
The highest pass percentage recorded this year is 99.81% by a candidate belonging to the Konkan division. The Science stream recorded 99.45% and the arts and commerce stream recorded 99.83% and 99.91% respectively. HSC result 2021 percentage has increased by 2.7%. Overall 99.63% pass percentage has been recorded in MSBSHSE 12th result 2021.