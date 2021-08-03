Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2021: Websites And Direct Link To Check Your Score

Maharashtra Board has declared the class 12th results of the year 2021. The results have been uploaded on the official websites and are available to download now. A list of websites and a direct link to check the results are given below with instructions to check.

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Websites to check

msbshse.co.in

https://hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

http://hscresult.mkcl.org

http://mahresult.nic.in

Colleges can also access their collective results on:https://t.co/KX9sqYrmnj

How to check?

Candidates can visit any of the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the result page

The registered candidates will be redirected to a new page

Click on Maharashtra HSC Examination Result 2021 link

A login page will appear on the screen

Candidates should key in their seat number and mothers name and then click on the view result option displayed below

The candidate's Maharashtra class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to Download the same and take its printout for future reference.

Maharashtra 12th results declared: Highlights

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday shared the result announcement information on Twitter. She tweeted, " 𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4 pm. Best of luck to all students. #HSC #results #InternalAssessment @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse".

📢 𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students. #HSC #results #InternalAssessment @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse pic.twitter.com/kfNBZNGFyh — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 2, 2021

The highest pass percentage recorded this year is 99.81% by a candidate belonging to the Konkan division. The Science stream recorded 99.45% and the arts and commerce stream recorded 99.83% and 99.91% respectively. HSC result 2021 percentage has increased by 2.7%. Overall 99.63% pass percentage has been recorded in MSBSHSE 12th result 2021.

Image: Shutterstock