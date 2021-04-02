Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: HSC Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow; See How To Download

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will on Saturday release Maharashtra class 12th/ HSC admit card. The Maharashtra Board admit card will be uploaded on the official website on April 3, 2021. Schools and colleges will be able to download the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate exam admit card through the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.

Students can not download the Maharashtra Board admit card directly. The headmasters of all the schools and colleges will have to download the MSBSHSE admit card and take its printout. The schools will provide the hall tickets to the student after signing and stamping. In order to download the admit card, they will have to follow the steps given below.

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 hall tickets: How to download

Visit the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in. Click on Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 hall tickets link that will be flashing on the home page. Key in the school login ID and password and click on submit. The Maharashtra Board HSC Admit Cards for all students will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its printout. Sign and put the stamp of school and give it to the students.

Maharashtra Board Exams 2021

Maharashtra Board HSC exams will be held from April 23 to May 21. According to the schedule, the HSC General and Bifocal (vocational) revised course exams and HSC General and Bifocal (vocational) old course will be held from April 23 to May 21. The Maharashtra HSC Vocational old course exam and HSC vocational revised course exams will conclude on May 19. The Maharashtra Board exams will be held in two shifts on some days. The practical exams will be held once the written tests are over, Gaikwad added. The first shift exam will be held from 10:30 am to 01:30 pm and the second shift exam was scheduled to be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. "The schools of the students will be their exam centers. Apart from the regular three-hour period of the exam, they will get an extra half an hour to attempt the questions," state minister Varsha Gaikwad said.