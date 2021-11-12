Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: Class 10th, 12th Form Filling Process Begins Today

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released a notification informing about the dates regarding the form filling for the students of class 12. According to the latest notification, the form filling will commence from November 12, 2021, till December 2, 2021, for the exams scheduled for February, 2022. Thereafter, students who are set to appear for the upcoming HSC board examinations next year can go to their official website and fill the forms.

The notification further informs that junior colleges and schools may start the form filling up process at the SARAL portal from the mentioned date followed by students with enrollment certificates, private candidates, and others who can fill the forms from December 3 till December 11, 2021.

Providing information about the same, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter and shared the notification providing further details. Read on to know the important dates regarding Maharashtra boards form filling.

Maharashtra HSC board exams 2022: Important dates for form filling

Application date for regular students: November 12, 2021 - December 2, 2021

Application date for re-examines or private candidates: December 3, 2021 - December 12, 2021

Challan download date: November 12, 2021 - December 23, 2021

Maharashtra HSC board exams 2022

Conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune or MSBSHSE, Maharashtra HSC exams will be held for all the students including regular, re-examinees, and private candidates. Apart from that, the applications will have to be submitted in online mode for which students must apply through their schools or junior colleges.

Concerning the fees for the form application, the notification informs that the challan will be available for download from December 12 to December 23. Also, a late fee will be levied between December 13 to December 20, 2021. Along with that, the partial fees for SSC and HSC candidates will be refunded to them from November 12 and words.

Image: PTI