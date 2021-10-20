Maharashtra Board: SSC HSC Supplementary Result 2021 Declared; Here's Direct Link

Maharashtra Board supplementary result 2021 has been declared by the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the result can now check it on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. A day ago the Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced the released date and time of the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2021/Maharashtra HSC Supplementary result 2021.

Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021: Direct Link

Students can check Maharashtra Board Supplementary result 2021 by following the below-given link or by clicking on the Direct Link provide here - Maharashtra SSC supplementary Result 2021 (CLICK HERE) | Maharashtra HSC Supplementary result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

Maharashtra supplementary result 2021: Here's how to download

STEP 1: To check Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2021 / Maharashtra HSC Supplementary result 2021 visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

/ visit the official website - STEP 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads, "Maharashtra board 10th 12th supplementary result 2021".

STEP 3: Now, select the class and click on the results

STEP 4: Enter required details

STEP 5: Press on the "Submit" button

STEP 6: Download and take a print out the result for future use.

Maharashtra board 10th 12th supplementary result 2021

This year, 99.63% of the total students from class 12 passed the Maharashtra Board annual examination 2021. The passing percentage for the Science stream was 99.45%, while the passing percentage for the Commerce and Arts streams stood at 99.1% and 99.83%, respectively. Approximately, 14 lakh students registered for the HSC exams in schools affiliated to the state board, MSBSHSE. The Maharashtra Board, this year, recorded 99.95% of students passing the examination among the 15.74 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 examination for the academic session 2020-21. Due to the COVID pandemic, the offline examination was canceled and students were promoted without exams. The results were prepared on the basis of marks scored in the internal assessment. Those who were not satisfied with their marks based on internal assessment took the supplementary exam.

