Maharashtra Board To Announce The Results Of HSC, SSC Students In Early July

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is in the middle of filing the results of the HSC and SSC, that is the Higher Secondary Certificate and Secondary School Certificate. The authorities are reportedly going to announce the results in the month of July. Read on to know by what date HSC and SSC students will receive their results.

Maharashtra board to announce the results soon of SSC and SSC students

A recent statement of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education revealed that students can expect the results of exams in July that were held in the month of February for HSC and in the month of March for SSC students. Normally, the results are announced within the first week of June. However, the recent coronavirus pandemic has pushed the assessments in the state.

The problem arose as there were was no way to send the answer sheets to the examiner during the nationwide lockdown. Maharashtra has witnessed the most cases in the country along with stringent measures of lockdown. Within the lockdown, the papers could not be checked on time. However, the Maharashtra board has mapped out new ways to correct the papers and the results should be out in the early days of July.

Maharashtra board to correct papers with special measures

This year, teachers are permitted to carry the answer sheets to their house, to ensure the social distancing norms are followed during the pandemic. Maharashtra Board was earlier asked by the High Court to announce the results soon, ideally by June 10, 2020. But the stringent lockdown was hampering the correction, however, after new lockdown guidelines, the board is looking at working its way into the correction of papers from home.

Students await HSC results as well as SSC results

As per reports, the results of HSC and SSC was announced by June 10, in 2019. In 2020, over 13 lakh of HSC students are eagerly waiting for the results. On the other hand, almost 18 lakh SSC students will receive the final report cards. For students who are waiting for the results, they can check the results on the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education that is mahresult.nic.in.

