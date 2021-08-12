Maharashtra CET 2021: Registration For Various Postgraduate Courses Begins Today

Maharashtra CET 2021: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has started the Maharashtra CET Registration 2021 on August 12, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the Common Entrance Test at the official website. Candidates who want to apply for undergraduate, postgraduate, as well as professional courses will have to apply online at mahacet.org. Candidates are hereby informed that they should make sure to apply before August 16, 2021. Those who have already registered will be allowed to make changes in their application form (if any) from August 14 to August 16, 2021. To be noted that the changes can only be made in case of incorrect name, photo, sign and exam centres. Here are the steps one needs to follow to apply for the exam. Direct link for the same has also been mentioned below in the article.

MHCET 2021: How to apply

Candidates will have to visit the official website of MAHACET which is mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Maharashtra CET 2021'

A new dialogue box will appear where candidates will have to enter the registration details or login details

OR here is the direct link to register for Maharashtra CET 2021

Fill in the details asked and complete the form

Click on next to go to the payment page, do the payment and click on submit option

The application will be submitted, take a screenshot of the confirmation page

Candidates are also advised to keep a hard copy of the screenshot for further need.

Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Uday Samant announced this on his Twitter handle. He tweeted that candidates who have not yet applied online for the CET 2021 entrance examinations for admission to various professional degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Technical Education for the academic year 2021-22 can apply online from 12/08/2021 to 16/08/2021. Another tweet reads that candidates who have already registered are being given an opportunity to amend the application from 14/08/2021 to 16/08/2021. Candidates can visit the website http://mahacet.org for more information.