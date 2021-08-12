Maharashtra CET 2021: Registration For Various Postgraduate Courses Begins Today

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Maharashtra CET 2021: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has started the Maharashtra CET Registration 2021 on August 12, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the Common Entrance Test at the official website. Candidates who want to apply for undergraduate, postgraduate, as well as professional courses will have to apply online at mahacet.org. Candidates are hereby informed that they should make sure to apply before August 16, 2021. Those who have already registered will be allowed to make changes in their application form (if any) from August 14 to August 16, 2021. To be noted that the changes can only be made in case of incorrect name, photo, sign and exam centres. Here are the steps one needs to follow to apply for the exam. Direct link for the same has also been mentioned below in the article.
Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Uday Samant announced this on his Twitter handle. He tweeted that candidates who have not yet applied online for the CET 2021 entrance examinations for admission to various professional degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Technical Education for the academic year 2021-22 can apply online from 12/08/2021 to 16/08/2021. Another tweet reads that candidates who have already registered are being given an opportunity to amend the application from 14/08/2021 to 16/08/2021. Candidates can visit the website http://mahacet.org for more information.
शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२१-२२ करिता तंत्रशिक्षण विभागांतर्गत असलेल्या विविध व्यावसायिक पदवी व पदव्युत्तर पदवी अभ्यासक्रमाच्या प्रवेशासाठी घेण्यात येणाऱ्या सीईटी २०२१ या प्रवेश परीक्षांकरिता आतापर्यंत ऑनलाईन अर्ज न केलेल्या उमेदवारांसाठी एक विशेष बाब म्हणून— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) August 10, 2021
तसेच या पुर्वी नोंदणी केलेल्या उमेदवारांना अर्जामधील दुरूस्ती करण्यासाठी दिनांक १४/०८/२०२१ ते १६/०८/२०२१ या कालावधील संधी देण्यात येत आहे. अधिक माहितीसाठी उमेदवारांनी https://t.co/1lt6aqPrJB या संकेतस्थळाला भेट द्यावी.— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) August 10, 2021