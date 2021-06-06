Maharashtra CET Likely For BA, BSc, BCom Admission, MHTCET For Technical Courses By August

Maharashtra government is mulling to conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to the undergraduate courses like B.A, B.Com and B.Sc, said State Higher and Technical Education minister Uday Samant. He was addressing a press conference in Pune on Saturday. As the class 12 board exams have been cancelled by various boards including CBSE, ICSE, the CET marks are likely to be considered for Undergraduate admissions.

Maharashtra CET for technical courses in July-August

"For technical courses such as engineering, pharmacy and architecture, the Maha CET will take place by the end of July or the first week of August. The test will be conducted online. Students won't be charged any fee for appearing in the exam as they have already paid the class 12 exam fee," Uday Samant said in the press conference.

"As far as non-professional courses are concerned, admissions are based on the marks of Class 12 exams every year. As the class 12 board exams have been cancelled this year, a committee has been formed to decide on conducting a general CET for conducting admissions to these courses," he added.

Maha CET for non-professional courses

Vice-chancellors of different universities, officials of the Maharashtra CET cell and the Higher Education department are part of the committee. The government is still contemplating various options on whether to conduct a single state-level CET or whether it will be done at the division level or separate CETs by every university and autonomous colleges. "We will also seek views of parents, students, professors and all stakeholders before taking a decision,” Samant said.

Talking about the academic year he said that all professional courses will be continued with online classes. “Offline lectures or practicals are not feasible as a precaution for the third wave. All courses will continue online. The online system for higher and technical education is functioning and so the structure is ready."

Uday Samant on Saturday visited the College of Engineering, Pune and reviewed the development work of the institute and the expanded educational complex at Chikhali. Director of Higher Education Dhanraj Mane, Chairman of the Board of Governors Prataprao Pawar, Director of the College BB Ahuja and others were present on the occasion. He also visited the Teacher Training Center, Pune today and inspected the ongoing work.