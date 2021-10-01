Maharashtra CET Result 2021 For Various Exams Declared; Here's Direct Link

Maharashtra CET Result 2021: The results of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHCET, have been declared by the Maharastra CET Cell on September 30, 2021. Candidates who took part in the examination for the MCA, MArch, and MHMCET courses can check the MH CET 2021 result by visiting the official website--cetcell.mahacet.org. The entrance examination was held on September 15, 2021.

The declaration of the Maharashtra CET Results 2021 was confirmed by the Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant. "The results of this course will be published today on September 30, 2021, and for more information, candidates can visit http://mahacet.org," he added. Recently, Samat announced that those candidates who could not appear due to heavy rain would be able to appear for the examination on October 9 and 10, 2021.

शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२१ - २२ करिता तंत्रशिक्षण विभागांतर्गत असलेल्या एमसीए सीईटी २०२१, एमआर्च सीईटी २०२१ व एम. एचएमसीटी सीईटी २०२१ या अभ्यासक्रमांच्या सीईटी परीक्षा वेळापत्रकानुसार घेण्यात आलेल्या होत्या. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 30, 2021

Maharashtra CET Result 2021: Steps for Maharashtra CET Result download

STEP 1: To check Maharashtra CET Result 2021, go to the official website-cetcell.mahacet.org.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the result link that will be available on the website.

Alternatively, use the direct links given here- MAH MCA CET 2021 | MAH MArch CET 2021 | MAH MHMCT CET 2021

STEP 4: Candidates will now have to enter their login credentials such as application number and DOB.

STEP 5: Now the candidates will be able to check the results for the course as well as the rank card.

STEP 6: It is recommended to take a printout out of the result for future reference.

Maharashtra CET Result 2021: Direct Link

