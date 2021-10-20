Maharashtra CET Result 2021 Likely To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

Maharashtra CET 2021 Result: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination 2021 results are likely to be released today, October 20. Once the results are announced, candidates who participated in the examination will be able to check them by visiting the official website - mahcet.org. The state examination department will also release the answer keys along with the Maharashtra CET Result 2021.

The provisional MHT CET answer keys for all the sessions were released on October 11, 2021. Due to the prevailing COVID pandemic this year, the exam conducting body increased the number of examination centers to 350 to avoid clusters in the classroom. According to various media reports, more than 4 lakh students applied for the MHT CET Examination this year. The examination was conducted from September 16 to 18, 2021.

Maharashtra CET Result 2021: Here's how to check exam results

STEP 1: To check exam results candidates must visit the State Common Entrance Examination website.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the notification that reads, " MAH MBA/MMS result ."

." STEP 4: Automatically a new page would open on the screen that would contain a PDF file.

STEP 5: Now, move to page 2 to find your Name/Roll Number to check the result.

to check the result. STEP 6: Once you've found it, compare your CET score and remarks to the name.

STEP 7: Keep a record of your results for future reference.

Maha CET 2021: More details

The answer key will be the final one, which is prepared based on the objections and corrections made in the provisional answer keys. Like every year, the Maha CET Result 2021 is computed on the basis of the final answer key. Visit the official website for more details and fresh updates.

