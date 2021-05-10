Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam Question Banks Released; Here's How To Download It

The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training has released the question banks for all the subjects for Class 12. The Higher Secondary Certificate (class 12) students shall soon be appearing for their board exams for the year 2021. The question banks provided are aimed to give the students an idea about the Maharastra HSC exam pattern and marking scheme. Here is more information about how to check the question banks for HSC class 12.

Maharashtra board question bank released for class 12

As the COVID pandemic continues to hold the nation in its clasp, many boards have been postponing the exams for class 12th students. Citing the adverse situation in Maharashtra, the board exams for class 12th and 10th had been postponed and the new dates will be announced soon. In recent developments, the State Council of Maharashtra released the question bank for class 12th board exams.

How to download Maharashtra class 12 question bank?

Students who want to download the question banks provided by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training can do so by following the simple steps given below. The question banks are provided in three languages including English, Marathi and Urdu. Depending on which medium a student wants to give the exam in, they can download the question banks for the subjects. Read on to know how.

Students can find the question banks for various subjects on the official website of the State Council of Maharashtra. The official website is maa.ac.in. Students can also click here for a direct link to go to the official website. As the Homepage opens, students will see a designated tab for Question Bank. Next, students will have to select Class 12th HSC question bank to view the next page. Students can also click here for a direct link to go to the Question Bank of Class 12th page. Students will see a list of all the subjects listed under “Stream” and “Subject”. At the rightmost column of the table, students shall see the option “download” against each subject listed. Students can click on the “download” button for any subject that they wish to see the question bank for. Students can take a printout of the HSC question bank for future reference.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK