Maharashtra Class 12 HSC Board Exams: Govt Asks Disaster Authority; Decision In 2-3 Days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that the Class 12 examination for CBSE Board will not be conducted amidst the COVID situation. Following the Prime Minister's announcement, many states declared the cancellation of the CBSE 12th Board Exams. Noting the current call to safeguard the students' health, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed that a proposal regarding the fate of the State Board Class 12 Examination has been sent to the Disaster Management Authority as the issue is still pending before the Bombay High Court. The decision on the same will be declared within two to three days, informed Varsha Gaikwad. The Minister further informed that the health and safety of the students are of top priority to the state.

PM Modi's Call to Safeguard the Students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 Board Examination after extensive consultation with stakeholders and State Governments. He informed that considering the present COVID situation of the state, CBSE Class 12 Examination will not be conducted and the board will present the results of the students in well-defined objective criteria. PM Modi also informed that like last year, the students who are willing to sit for the examination will be given the option by CBSE but only after the situation is favorable.

Following the announcement students across the county shared their personal opinion. Some of them were relieved whereas some of the students complained about their preparation going to waste. Few students also suggested an online mode of examination instead of completely canceling it.

States followed the Examination Cancelation Decision

Right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled the CBSE Class 12 Board Examination considering the dynamic effect of COVID-19 in various parts of the countries, state governments followed. Maharashtra Government welcomed the decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board Examination. The decision was also appreciated by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, as he said "it is not a time to conduct entrance exams. Universities may opt for selection based on merit for admissions".

States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh have still put the decision of conducting the State Board Examination on hold. Referring to the same, UP Health Minister said, "The COVID situation in UP is stable. We will discuss it with the concerned officials. We will also analyze the feedback received from students and teachers. We will review the possibilities of assessment and conduct of the class 12 exams. The decision will be taken soon."