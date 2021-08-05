Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2021 Date Announced, Exam To Be Conducted In Two Phases

Quick links:
IMAGE: UNSPLASH/Representative
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for 2021 will be held in September this year. According to Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant's announcement, the MHT CET 2021 will be conducted in two phases- September 4-10 and September 14-20. July 15 was the last day to register for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2021. The state CET cell will release the admit card of the MHT CET 2021 on the official website https://cetcell.mahacet.org/
The registered applicants can visit the official website login page https://mhtcet2021.mahacet.org/StaticPages/frmLoginPage?did=899 and access their account to get their admit card. Follow the instructions mentioned down below to get admit cards:
The exam in September 2021 will be held for courses of Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Pharmacy, and Agriculture Course. Meanwhile, Management, Computer Science, Architecture and Hotel Management courses, CETs for them will be held from August 26 onward, Minister of Higher Education Uday Samant added. CETs for LLB courses will start on September 16. However, the dates are provisional thus, can be altered in reference to the COVID-19 protocols taken by the Maharashtra government.
According to information from Education Ministry, the MHT CET exams for students aspiring for Science, Commerce, and Arts will not be held in this educational year. However, the MHT CET cell will continue with exams for vocational training courses, management courses, and law courses. Additionally, The CET for Pedagogy, Physical Pedagogy, Integrated Pedagogy will also commence from August 26.