Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2021 Date Announced, Exam To Be Conducted In Two Phases

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for 2021 will be held in September this year. According to Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant's announcement, the MHT CET 2021 will be conducted in two phases- September 4-10 and September 14-20. July 15 was the last day to register for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2021. The state CET cell will release the admit card of the MHT CET 2021 on the official website https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Instructions for registered applicants

The registered applicants can visit the official website login page https://mhtcet2021.mahacet.org/StaticPages/frmLoginPage?did=899 and access their account to get their admit card. Follow the instructions mentioned down below to get admit cards:

The candidate who has already registered should enter the application number and password.

The candidate should note down the application number and password in the diary and keep them in a safe custody

In case a candidate forgets his / her application number/ password he/she can retrieve it by using "I can't access my account?"

It is advised NOT TO disclose or share their password with anybody. CET Cell will not be responsible for the violation or misuse of the password of a candidate by anybody.

Only authorised and bonafide users are legally allowed to proceed further.

Your IP address and other information will be captured for security reasons by the system.

You are deemed to have read and accepted the instructions when you need to proceed further.

Important dates

The exam in September 2021 will be held for courses of Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Pharmacy, and Agriculture Course. Meanwhile, Management, Computer Science, Architecture and Hotel Management courses, CETs for them will be held from August 26 onward, Minister of Higher Education Uday Samant added. CETs for LLB courses will start on September 16. However, the dates are provisional thus, can be altered in reference to the COVID-19 protocols taken by the Maharashtra government.

According to information from Education Ministry, the MHT CET exams for students aspiring for Science, Commerce, and Arts will not be held in this educational year. However, the MHT CET cell will continue with exams for vocational training courses, management courses, and law courses. Additionally, The CET for Pedagogy, Physical Pedagogy, Integrated Pedagogy will also commence from August 26.

(With inputs from MHT CET website) (Image Credit: Unsplash/representative)