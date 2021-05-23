Maharashtra Edu Minister Says 'students' Health Priority' After CBSE Class 12 Exam Meet

After the conclusion of the key meeting regarding the future of class 12 CBSE board exams, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad who was also in attendance, while talking to the media on Sunday, asserted that the condition of COVID-19 in states should be taken into consideration. Having said that, she added that in the tough times of the pandemic, the health of the children of the state is the first priority.

'Will go with the option that suits the children the best': Varsha Gaikwad

Talking about the meeting, Gaikwad said, "Today, we discussed that providing a safe environment for students is our priority." She pointed out that the first wave made the entire 2020 difficult for the student while the second wave is still going on, and there is also an impending third wave. She added, "We have to be prepared for that as well, especially when there are reports suggesting that it would affect children the most."

In today's meet with CBSE, we discussed that providing safe environment for students is our priority. We will tell the SC that last year was unfortunate for students. 2nd #COVID19 wave is going on and an anticipated 3rd wave is yet to come: Maharashtra Edu Min Varsha Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/U7WaM9V4Zi — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

She said that keeping the aforementioned points in mind, recommendations have been made in the meeting. "We have told that we would have to provide for a well-protected environment to the students," she said while reiterating that the priority of the state is the health of the children. She then went on to affirm that the government will look and go for the option that 'suits the children' the best.

'Meeting extremely fruitful, have asked states to submit suggestions by May 25'

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank, after the meeting which had other Union Ministers like Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, and Smriti Irani along with the ministers of states in attendance, took to his official Twitter handle to communicate the minutes of the meeting. Calling it a 'fruitful meeting', he wrote, "we received immensely valuable suggestions." He further added, "I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May."

As envisioned by the Hon'ble PM, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May. pic.twitter.com/JQbiAyH6zU — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 23, 2021

In a series of tweets that followed thereafter, he assured that a decision regarding the matter will be taken soon. He wrote, "I'm confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the Class 12th board exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest." He added, "I want to reiterate that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to us."

(Credit-Facebook/Varsha Gaikwad/PTI)