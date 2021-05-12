Maharashtra: Education Dept To Provide Online Textbooks Amid Shutdown Of Schools, Shops

Maharashtra education department on Wednesday decided to provide textbooks in PDF format for all students from class 1-12. The action has been taken as the schools are conducting online classes and stationery shops are shut down due to lockdown. The move is to help children continue online education as there are no signs of schools, especially for primary and secondary education to resume offline classes anytime soon.

Earlier, the state government had announced the closure of all schools from May 1 for summer vacation amid the second wave of COVID-19. The vacations were declared early this year due to the unprecedented surge of novel coronavirus. As per the Government advisory, the vacations should not be of more than 76 days in schools. The state is worst-hit and lockdown-like restrictions are imposed to control the spread of the virus. All the educational institutions including colleges and universities are not functioning in the state citing fear of the pandemic.

Exams Cancelled

In April, the Maharashtra government had decided to cancel class 10 board examination. Public health minister Rajesh Tope after the cabinet meeting directed that the students will be promoted to class 11. There have been demands from the students and other stakeholders to cancel the Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam 2021 in view of the COVID-19 condition of the state. The Central Government has also canceled and postponed class 10 and 12 examinations, respectively for students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Like Maharashtra, there are several other states that have canceled or postponed examinations as the country is facing a dangerous situation of the virus.

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases

After a dip in daily cases, the state again reported 40,956 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The total tally has climbed to 51,79,929, while 793 more patients have succumbed to the infection taking the toll to 77,191. On Tuesday, 71,966 recovered from the virus. Unlike the state's increased daily cases, Mumbai has reported a further dip in cases with 1,717 fresh COVID infections in the last 24 hours.

The COVID task force of state has reportedly recommended the government to extend the lockdown-like curbs in the state. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Government is expected to extend the curbs till May end.