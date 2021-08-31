Maharashtra FYJC 2nd List And Cutoff To Be Released Today, Here's How To Check

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd list: The second merit list for Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be released today. The Maharashtra FYJC second provisional allotment list or merit list will be released on the official website by the School Education and Sports Department of the State Government of Maharashtra. The list will be available on the official website- 11thadmission.org.in, after it is released.

As per the schedule released by the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad, the admission process for the students selected in 2nd provisional allotment list will be done till September 4, 2021. A third list will also be released after list. Maharahstra government will also release the cutoff for the 2nd provisional list.

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd merit List 2021: How to check

Visit the official website for Maharashtra 11th Admissions – 11thadmission.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads 'Region.'

Key in your credentials to login.

FYJC Merit List 2021 will be displayed on your screen along with cut offs.

Download it and take a printout of the list for future reference.

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2021

This year over 3.75 lakh registrations have were submitted for FYJC 2021 admission and out of which over 3.06 lakh applications have been accepted. Class 11 first cutoff list candidates who will find their names in the first cutoff list will have to register and apply online for admission to class 11. The respective college will verify the candidates' documents uploaded by them during the online FYJC admission process 2021 and after scrutiny will approve the admission.

FYJC Merit List 2021 will be released based on the marks secured by students in class 10 or Maharashtra SSC Results 2021. The entire admission process for class 11 is being done online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students must visit the official website regularly for updates on FYJC Merit List 2021 for 2nd Provisional Allotment and cut-off.