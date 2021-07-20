Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Application Window Opens, Here's How To Apply

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education has released Maharashtra class 11 admission forms. The forms are now available on MSBSHSE official website which is mahahsscboard.in. Interested students should make sure to complete the admission process by Monday, July 26.

As per schedule, the common entrance test is scheduled to be held on August 21. This official announcement was made by Varsha Gaikwad who is the School Education Minister of Maharashtra. She tweeted this information on Monday, July 19. The tweet reads, “𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞: CET (optional) for admissions to #FYJC will be held on August 21. The entrance test is to ensure uniformity & comparability in #FYJC #admissions & to ensure fair play for students across all boards. Details of the optional test are given below.”

Exam Detail

The Minister further announced that the question paper will be of 100 marks. Questions will be based on class 10th curriculum of the state board. Students can choose the medium in which they want to give exam in the application form itself. Exams will be conducted in 8 mediums. She further said that exams will be held in an offline mode. MCQ format will be followed in which equal weightage out of 100 marks will be given to 4 subjects. These subjects are English, Maths, Science and Social science.

Minister further clarified the doubt that questions will not be asked from omitted topics. She tweeted, "Questions won't be asked from topics that were omitted from the curriculum in 2020-21. To fill in the application form for the test, students are required to access the following link: http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in. For syllabus, see Annexure A in the attached notice. #fyjc #ssc"

Exam to be held in August: Announced Official

Dinkar Patil who is the chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education earlier said that the exam will be held in the month of August. However, the exact date has been announced on Monday, July 19. Candidates must consider that CET is not mandatory. In simpler words, students who passed Class 10 have been assured of FYJC seat by State Education Board. However, the first priority will be given to candidates who will appear for the CET.

CET importance and pattern

Maharashtra Board like a few other State boards cancelled Class 10th exams due to the pandemic. The results have been calculated considering internal assessments. Maharashtra education department decided that CET should be conducted to give equal opportunity to all students seeking admission in class 11th. However, students who will not opt for CET will be given admissions based on Class 10 merit. The CET 2021 will be held offline, therefore candidates who register for the same, will have to take the exam at their exam centre. The centre details will be printed on admit card that will be released later.