Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: First-come-first-served Round Begins Tomorrow

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021: The first come first served round for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2for the academic year 2021-22 will commence from tomorrow, September 28. The Maharashtra government has said this year the admission procedure will be based on a first come first served basis. A total of 3,00,015 seats have been filled in 1,496 colleges in Maharashtra, while the remaining seats will be filled under the Maharashtra FYJC first come, first served system. Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021 will end on October 14.

According to Maharashtra's Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, under the Maharashtra FYJC First come, First Serve round of 2021, students who are willing to take admission will get it only through an online process, and whoever applies first will be allotted the seat. Taking to the microblogging platform, Gaikwad said, "Over 3 lakh students have secured admissions under the Centralised Online Admission to # FYJC. Congratulations! For those yet to secure one, another round of admissions on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis will be held from Sept 28-Oct 14. Take advantage of the opportunity!! Details below, "the minister said in a tweet".

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Check eligibility for FCFS (First Come First Serve) Round

For Maharashtra FYJC First come first serve round 2021, all applications from Part 1 verified students are eligible.

Those students are welcome who have not been admitted to any college in any round conducted so far.

Students holding a 10th pass degree or supplementary exam passed (after result).

Candidates who have received ATKT in the Maharashtra SSC exams.

Students can also apply on the basis of their merit marks.

Maharashtra FYJC First come first serve round 2021 | Check number of vacant seats

Region Number of colleges Total intake Number of vacant seats Amravati 65 15,990 7,033 Mumbai 838 3,20,740 1,36,039 Nagpur 217 58,875 29,941 Nashik 59 25,380 8,835 Pune 317 1,13,165 52,287

Image: Shutterstock