Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021 Third Merit List Releasing Today, Here's How To Check

Maharashtra FYJC 3rd Merit List 2021: The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra will announce the third merit list of first-year junior college (FYJC) today. Candidates whose names have not been flashed in the first and second merit lists can check the third merit list today. The list will be available on the official website- 11thadmission.org.in after it is released.

Maharashtra FYJC 3rd merit List 2021: How to check

Visit the official website for Maharashtra 11th Admissions – 11thadmission.org.in On the homepage, click on the tab that reads 'Region.' Key in your credentials to log in FYJC Merit List 2021 will be displayed on your screen along with cut-offs Download it and take a printout of the list for future reference

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2021

This year over 3.75 lakh registrations have were submitted for FYJC 2021 admission and out of which over 3.06 lakh applications have been accepted. Class 11 first cutoff list candidates who will find their names in the first cutoff list will have to register and apply online for admission to class 11. The respective college will verify the candidates' documents uploaded by them during the online FYJC admission process 2021 and after scrutiny will approve the admission. FYJC Merit List 2021 will be released based on the marks secured by students in class 10 or Maharashtra SSC Results 2021. The entire admission process for class 11 is being done online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students must visit the official website regularly for updates on FYJC Merit List 2021 for the 3rd Provisional Allotment and cut-off.