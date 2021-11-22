Maharashtra FYJC Admission: First-Come-First-Serve Round To Conclude Today; Details Here

Maharashtra FYJC Admission: The Maharashtra State Board will be closing down the First-Come-First-Serve round on Monday, November 22, 2021. This round is being conducted to provide admissions for the academic year 2021-22. The deadline for new student registration, application form Part-1 filling, verification of form at DyDE ends on Monday, November 22, 2021. Candidates can also opt for cancellation of admission and surrender of quota vacant seats till November 22, 2021.

“From 23/11/2021, online requests for cancellation of admission will be sent to the DyDE by Jr Colleges and the n DyDE will contact the concerned students and cancel the admission from the DyDE login,” an official statement of Maharashtra State Board said.

The notification further added, “This admission round will be the FINAL CHANCE for a Student to get admission to 11th Standard for the year 2021-22, after which the admission process for the current year shall be completed.”