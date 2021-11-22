Maharashtra FYJC Admission: First-Come-First-Serve Round To Conclude Today; Details Here

Maharashtra FYJC Admission: The Maharashtra State Board will be closing down the First-Come-First-Serve round on Monday, November 22, 2021. This round is being conducted to provide admissions for the academic year 2021-22. The deadline for new student registration, application form Part-1 filling, verification of form at DyDE ends on Monday, November 22, 2021. Candidates can also opt for cancellation of admission and surrender of quota vacant seats till November 22, 2021.
“From 23/11/2021, online requests for cancellation of admission will be sent to the DyDE by Jr Colleges and the n DyDE will contact the concerned students and cancel the admission from the DyDE login,” an official statement of Maharashtra State Board said.
The notification further added, “This admission round will be the FINAL CHANCE for a Student to get admission to 11th Standard for the year 2021-22, after which the admission process for the current year shall be completed.”
Maharashtra FYJC Admissions: First come-first serve round important dates
- New student registration has to be done between November 16 and November 22, 2021
- Registration at Deputy Director of Education must be done between November 23 and November 30, 2021
- Quota Admissions & Bifocal Admissions process should be completed between November 23 and November 30, 2021
Maharashtra First Come First Serve Round: Eligibility
- All those students who have not taken admission in any college or in any round conducted so far
- Matric pass and/ or supplementary exam passed (after result) students
- Those candidates who have received ATKT in Maharashtra SSC exams
- Candidates can also apply in the respective category of FCFS round on the basis of their merit marks
Maharashtra 11th Admission 2021: Here's how to apply for FCFS
- Interested and eligible candidates will have to visit the official website of FYJC admissions – 11thadmission.org.in.
- On the Homepage, candidates should select the place from which they are applying (district/zone)
- Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the link which reads, 'Apply here for FCFS 3rd Round.'
- The registration form will be displayed on the screen, candidates should fill the required columns by entering the details and click on submit option
- Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the filled form for future references.