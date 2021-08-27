Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2021: Class 11 First Cutoff List Releasing Today, How To Check

The first cutoff list for First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) or class 11 admission in Maharashtra colleges will be released today, August 27. Candidates who have applied for Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2021 will be able to check their names of the allotted colleges in the first cutoff list. Students who have applied online will have to visit the official website- 11thadmission.org.in.

The Maharashtra FYJC first cutoff list will be released separately for each division - Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati. As per the official data shared by the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, as many as 3,75,351 registrations were submitted for FYJC 2021 admission and 3,06,111 applications have been accepted.

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2021: Class 11 first cutoff list

Candidates whose names flash in the first cutoff list will have to register and apply online for admission to class 11. The respective college will verify the candidates' documents uploaded by them during the online FYJC admission process 2021 and after scrutiny will approve the admission.

Steps To Download Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2021-22

Visit the official website --11thadmission.org.in

Select your region -- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati

Login using your ID and password

Submit and view the first cutoff list/ allotment result

While announcing the FYJC admission first merit list date, the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that three more cutoff lists will be released for FYJC admssions. New registratons will be accepted during those rounds as well. Shortlisted candidates will be required to confirm or reject their seats/ admission under FYJC first meri list, as per FYJC admission rules, wigthin a stipulated date and time.