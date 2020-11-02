Maharashtra FYJC Admissions Updates: Free Online Classes Started For 11th Class Students

The Maharashtra education department has recently started the online classes for FYJC (11th standard students classes) since this Monday. FYJC refers to First year Junior college aka Class 11th students. The free online classes would help the students to compensate their academic session time that has been compromised due to the COVID situation in the country due to which the normal classes are not been conducted as of now. As of now, over 60,000 students have enrolled for the Maharashtra FYJC 2020-21 free online classes. Read on for more details about the Maharashtra FYJC admissions news and updates.

Maharashtra FYJC admissions

Even though Maharashtra FYJC admissions are currently suspended due to the pandemic as well as the SC order stay with regards to the Maratha quota, the education department recently decided to start the academic session online, so that the studies of the students are not hampered. As the educational institutions have not reopened in Maharashtra, there has been a lack in the studies of the students. To compensate this, the free online classes are now started for students of Class 11th.

The classes have already begun on YouTube since November 2 today. The online classes are for FYJC arts, science and commerce students. The admission process for the FYJC has currently been on halt due to the pandemic as well as due to the SC order to stay the implementation of reservation for Marathas in jobs and education. Students can still register for the free online classes for the 11th standard students. According to SCERT's data, over 9000 FYJC students have registered from Pune region while 7600 applications have come from Mumbai for online classes, while the other applications are from the rest of Maharashtra regions.

Maharashtra admissions 2020

In August this year, Maharashtra FYJC colleges were in the process of releasing the merit lists including colleges like Mithibai, KC, Bhavans college and many more. But later the admissions process got halted due to issues with the Maratha quota as well as due to the pandemic. This year, over 2.5 lakh students had applied for the online admission process for 3.2 lakh seats at over 830 junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the education department has introduced the zero-contact admission process for students in regions across the state including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Amravati.

