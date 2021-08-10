Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021 Examination Cancelled, Admission To Be Carried On Class 10 Marks

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, August 10, announced that no Common Entrance Test (CET) exam will be held for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) or class 11th. The High Court noted that it was a "gross injustice" and that conducting examinations during this situation would be a threat to the lives of students. After the High Court's decision, the admission process will be carried out based on class 10th marks and internal assessments. Notably, the exam was slated to start on August 21, this year.

Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021: The court's decision came after a student named Ananya Patki submitted a plea, who informed the court that the Maharashtra FYJC CET examination was on short notice and it would also cause danger to her life due to COVID-19 and that the state should not conduct this examination, especially amid the pandemic. The petitioner was supported by advocate Yogesh Patki, who also happens to be her father. Advocate Patki informed the court that the state government's decision regarding the Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021 exam came too early and nearly 20 lakh students, including 16 SSC and 4 lakh ICSE or CBSE, were supposed to give the offline exam. He also informed the court that his daughter had not opted for a science subject (which is a compulsory part of the SSC syllabus) in the past two years. He contended the plea, saying, like several other ICSE and CBSE students, her daughter's chances of getting a good college would go down even after scoring more than 90%.

In a recent development, it came to light that the state government wanted to conduct the Maharashtra FYJC CET examination. However, they were set aside by the decision of the High Court on Tuesday. Advocate Ashutosh Humbhakoni, who is representing the state, said that students who want to attend colleges of their choice must take the CET examination. He informed the court that CET was a joint decision taken by all the boards. Earlier, the Court had asked, the education board if it could manage to provide a separate syllabus for CBSE and ICSE students appearing for CET. However, the CBSE confirmed that it was unable to provide separate questions to the state board.