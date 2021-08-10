Last Updated:

Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021 Examination Cancelled, Admission To Be Carried On Class 10 Marks

Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021: The Bombay High Court on August 10, announced that no Common Entrance Test exam will be held for admission to FYJC or class 11th

Written By
Amrit Burman
Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021,FYJC CET 2021

Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021


In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, August 10, announced that no Common Entrance Test (CET) exam will be held for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) or class 11th. The High Court noted that it was a "gross injustice" and that conducting examinations during this situation would be a threat to the lives of students. After the High Court's decision, the admission process will be carried out based on class 10th marks and internal assessments. Notably, the exam was slated to start on August 21, this year.

Maharashtra FYJC CET cancelled:  Bombay High Court's on Maharashtra FYJC CET

Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021: The court's decision came after a student named Ananya Patki submitted a plea, who informed the court that the Maharashtra FYJC CET examination was on short notice and it would also cause danger to her life due to COVID-19 and that the state should not conduct this examination, especially amid the pandemic. The petitioner was supported by advocate Yogesh Patki, who also happens to be her father. Advocate Patki informed the court that the state government's decision regarding the Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021 exam came too early and nearly 20 lakh students, including 16 SSC and 4 lakh ICSE or CBSE, were supposed to give the offline exam. He also informed the court that his daughter had not opted for a science subject (which is a compulsory part of the SSC syllabus) in the past two years. He contended the plea, saying, like several other ICSE and CBSE students, her daughter's chances of getting a good college would go down even after scoring more than 90%.

Maharashtra FYJC CET cancelled: State government's take on Maharashtra Class 11 CET 2021 cancellation

In a recent development, it came to light that the state government wanted to conduct the Maharashtra FYJC CET examination. However, they were set aside by the decision of the High Court on Tuesday. Advocate Ashutosh Humbhakoni, who is representing the state, said that students who want to attend colleges of their choice must take the CET examination. He informed the court that CET was a joint decision taken by all the boards. Earlier, the Court had asked, the education board if it could manage to provide a separate syllabus for CBSE and ICSE students appearing for CET. However, the CBSE confirmed that it was unable to provide separate questions to the state board.

READ | ICAI CA Exam 2021: ICAI extends registration date for December session exam
READ | AMU Class 10 Exam 2021: Matric results declared; here are steps to download scorecards
READ | 'ICMR JRF exam 2021' to be conducted on September 12; Check exam timing here
READ | CBSE compartment exam 2021: Class 10th, 12th offline exam date sheet to be released today
READ | 'UPSC behaving like BJP's organ':TMC decries WB violence, farm stir questions in CAPF exam
First Published:
COMMENT