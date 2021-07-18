Maharashtra FYJC CET: Registration For CET To Begin On Monday; Here's All You Need To Know

Maharashtra FYJC CET: The Maharashtra Board is gearing up to release forms for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 on July 19 2021. Students who are interested in taking exams for getting admission to first-year junior college (FYJC) will have to fill the form. The form will be available on the official website mahahsscboard.in

Exam to be held in August: Official

Dinkar Patil who is the chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said that the exam will be held in the month of August. Candidates must consider that CET is not mandatory. In simpler words, students who passed Class 10 have been assured of FYJC seat by State Education Board. However, the first priority will be given to candidates who will appear for the CET.

“On Monday, we will open up registrations for the CET. Students can log in to the board website where a link will be made available. Once students enter their roll numbers, they will get an option to indicate Yes or No, asking them if they want to take the CET or not. There would be separate instructions for students of other academic boards like CBSE or ICSE. Once students have indicated their preference, they will get an option to go to the payment gateway and pay the entrance exam fees. It is free for state board students while non-state board students will have to pay the entrance fees as decided by the government,” said Patil.

CET Syllabus and fee

Students must note that the syllabus for CET will be based on what they studied in SSC. However, the detailed syllabus will be declared by next week. “By next week, we will release the subject and chapter-wise details based on which the tests will be conducted,” said Patil. Students from other Board will be charged around Rs 170 to register for the CET.

CET importance and pattern

Maharashtra Board like a few other State boards cancelled Class 10th exams. The results have been calculated considering internal assessments. Maharashtra education department decided that CET should be conducted to give equal opportunity to all students seeking admission in class 11th. However, students who will not opt for CET will be given admissions based on Class 10 merit. The CET 2021 will be held offline. Therefore candidates who register for the same will have to take the exam at their exam centre. The centre details will be printed on admit card that will be released later. The two-hour duration exam will be based on the class 10 syllabus and will follow the MCQ pattern.