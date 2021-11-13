Maharashtra FYJC: First Come-first Serve Second Round To Commence On Nov 16

Maharashtra FYJC 2021 counselling: Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021 process for the first-come-first-serve second round will be conducted between November 16 and November 23, 2021. Following the recent reports, over 3.69 lakh candidates have managed to secure seats under centralized online Maha FYJC admission process. Those students who have not secured any seats till now are eligible to take part in the FCFS round. They will have to visit the official website that is 11thadmission.org.in. The students will then have to contact the Deputy Director of Education’s office to get the allotment from November 23, 2021. Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021 will be provided to the student from DyDE login after checking the vacancy. The preference of concerned students will also be considered for FYJC counselling 2021.

Candidates must know that the admission should be confirmed by 06:00 pm on the second day after the receipt of allotment. In this round, the allotment validity is till 06:00 PM on the next day. Students will have to confirm their admission before that else the allotment will be cancelled.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: First come-first serve round schedule highlights

New Student Registration should be done between November 16 and November 22, 2021

Additional time for Jr. Colleges to upload the admission status is November 22, 2021

Registration at Deputy Director of Education should be done between November 23 and November 30, 2021

Quota Admissions & Bifocal Admissions should be done between November 23 and November 30, 2021

Additional time for Jr. Colleges to upload the admission status is November 23, 2021

The tweet from state education minister Varsha Gaikwad reads, "Over 3.69 lakh students have secured admissions under the Centralised Online Admission to #FYJC after six rounds. Congratulations. But to ensure that no one misses out,we'll hold one more special round on FirstCome, First Served (FCFS) basis from Nov 16-23." The official notification reads that admission round will be the FINAL CHANCE for a Student to get admission to 11th Standard for the year 2021-22. Post this, the admission process for the current year shall be completed. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated about FYJC counselling 2021.