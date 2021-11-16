Maharashtra FYJC: Registration For First Come-First Serve Special Round To Begin Today

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions: Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021 process for the first-come-first-serve is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The registered candidates should make sure to complete the admission process by November 22, 2021. Students are informed that after November 23, 2021, the admissions process would be done from DyDE login. As per recent reports, over 3.69 lakh candidates have managed to secure seats under the centralized online Maha FYJC admission process. All those students who have not secured any seats till now are eligible to take part in Maharashtra FCFS admissions.

Candidates must know that the admission should be confirmed by 06:00 PM on the second day after the receipt of allotment. In this round, the allotment validity is till 06:00 PM on the next day. Students will have to confirm their admission before the deadline or their allotment can be cancelled.

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions: First come-first serve round important dates

New student registration should be done between November 16 and November 22, 2021

Additional time for Jr. Colleges to upload the admission status is November 22, 2021

Registration at Deputy Director of Education should be done between November 23 and November 30, 2021

Quota Admissions & Bifocal Admissions process should be completed between November 23 and November 30, 2021

Additional time for Jr. Colleges to upload the admission status is till November 23, 2021

State Education Minister recently tweeted about Maharashtra FYJC Admissions. The tweet from Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad reads, "Over 3.69 lakh students have secured admissions under the Centralised Online Admission to #FYJC after six rounds. Congratulations. But to ensure that no one misses out, we'll hold one more special round on First Come, First Served (FCFS) basis from Nov 16-23."

Maharashtra 11th Admission 2021: Steps to apply for FCFS

Eligible candidates will have to visit the official website of FYJC admissions – 11thadmission.org.in.

On the Homepage, candidates will have to select the place from which they are applying (district/zone)

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the link which reads, 'Apply here for FCFS 3rd Round.'

Candidates will then have to get themselves registered by entering all the required details and clicking on submit option

The Maharashtra 11th Admission 2021 admission form will be completed

Candidates should download and take a printout of the same for future references.

The official notification uploaded on the website related to admission reads that the admission round will be the FINAL CHANCE for students to get admission to 11th Standard. Post this, the admission process for the current year shall be completed. To be noted that the admission process is being done for the year 2021-22. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated about FYJC counselling 2021.