Maharashtra Govt Announces Diwali Vacation For Schools From Oct 28 To Nov 10

In view of the festive season, the education department of Maharashtra has announced a Diwali vacation from October 28 to November 10, 2021. During the Diwali vacation, no offline or online classes will be held, said the state government in an official statement on Wednesday. Offline classes in Maharashtra started on October 4 after state education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the reopening of the schools.

Maharashtra school vacation

The 13-day vacation will provide a good opportunity for the students to celebrate festivals at home. Notably, schools in Maharashtra were closed for a very long time due to the prevalent COVID-19 situation, but after it was resumed, the schools were functioning in the offline mode under strict COVID measures. So far, physical classes for 1st to 7th in urban areas and 1st to 4th standards in rural areas have not resumed. According to the government's guidelines, the schools are following a staggered school hours and entry system, along with social distancing inside the classroom.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad's state education department has also announced the extension of Diwali vacation for colleges from 13 days to 21 days. As per the latest orders issued by the state education department, the Diwali vacation will now be from November 1 to 21. The announcement was made by the state education minister, Jitu Vaghani. This decision was taken due to the requests forwarded by several staff members and college representatives. On the other hand, the Delhi government has announced it will resume schools on November 1 in offline mode. Notably, several other states are yet to make announcements regarding the Diwali vacation.

Image: PTI