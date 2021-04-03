Maharashtra Govt To Promote Students From Classes 1 To 8 Without Holding Exams

Earlier today, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced their collective decision of passing all students from classes 1 to 8 and promoting them without conducting any exams. This decision was taken keeping in mind the recent turn of events surrounding the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and how it has affected the education system. Here's everything you need to know about the latest announcement.

Maharashtra to promote students of classes 1 to 8

This piece of news was announced through the official Twitter account of the State Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad. The important tweet read, "Announcement: In view of the ongoing situation due to #Covid 19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. A decision regarding students of class 9th and 11th will soon be taken."

The tweet was also followed up with a video where she addressed the netizens about how the lockdown has affected the education board despite having incorporated alternate digital methods of learning. Although a few schools did reopen in particular locations across Maharashtra for classes up to 5th standard, it would have been unfair for students to attempt the examination as the portions remained incomplete. The video also touched upon the pressure teachers and students might have faced while adopting these new methods.

As of now, the decision for class 9th and 11th is yet to be confirmed but will be announced soon. As students belonging to these classes had previously demanded online exams for their academic years, there's a chance that this decision might be given a nod as it seems like the only viable option for now. Students and parents are advised to regularly keep checking the official website of the Maharashtra Board, as well as their official Twitter handle, for more updates regarding the same.

As for classes 10th and 12th, their exams will be held as per the schedule and in an offline mode. Furthermore, their exams are reportedly considered to be held in their respective schools as opposed to the traditional way of the exams being held in specific exam centres. In case any student is affected by COVID-19 at the time will be allowed to attempt special exams in June.

Image Source: Shutterstock